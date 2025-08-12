Peter McNulty

Peter J. McNulty of Vernon passed away on Aug. 10, 2025, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. He was 89.

Born in Pittsburgh to Peter and Elizabeth McNulty, Peter was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War.

He was a lineman for Western Union for many years, and after his retirement, he worked as a groundskeeper at Great Gorge Golf Course in Vernon.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Peter enjoyed spending time outdoors, loved taking family vacations and appreciating the beauty of nature. A true family man, his family was his most prized possession.

Predeceased by his parents and beloved wife, Peter is survived by his son, Patrick J. McNulty; his daughter-in-law, Brenda McNulty (Pete McNulty); and his cherished granddaughters, Ashley Shay and her husband Adam and Kelly Kozdeba and her husband Joseph; and five great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Peter will be held Friday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A private burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s name to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Center would be much appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com