Randall Joseph Miley, a hard-working and generous man, passed away on Feb. 22, 2026, at the age of 88. Born on Nov. 27, 1937, Randall was a cherished resident of Montague, New Jersey.

Randall was born and raised in Paterson, where he owned and operated his own gas station in his youth. In the 1970s, he moved to Sussex County, where he continued to build a life filled with dedication and service. A proud member of the International Longshoremen’s Union for 25 years, he worked with Atlantic Coast longshoremen’s and Sealand-Maersk until his retirement in April of 2009.

On July 11, 1959, Randall married Elizabeth Ann (Gaydos) Miley, his beloved wife of 66 years. Their journey together began one night at a roller-skating rink in Paterson, marking the start of a lifelong partnership.

Randall was a man of varied interests and talents. He loved the outdoors and was a passionate and gifted bow hunter, earning recognition as a former state champion. His skills and enthusiasm for the sport were shared with fellow members of the Paterson Long Bowman Club.

In addition to his personal pursuits, Randall was a member of the Minisink Reformed Church in Montague,

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their children: Randy Don Miley (Maria), Lance Miley (Robin MaCardhail), and Glen Miley (Patricia). Randall also leaves behind his grandchildren: Brandon R. Miley (Arden), Tasha Miley (Kaylie Hardeman), Lance Miley Jr., Kelsey Scala (Joseph), Jacob Miley, Glen Miley Jr., Clayton Miley, and Randi Mae Miley; is great-grandchildren: Kai’a Bee, Cali Rose, Braxton Randall, Cecilia Maria, Liana Sofia, Silas, Layla, and Joseph, Jr.

Randall is predeceased by his father, Zenor Randall Miley, his mother, Louise Agnes (Geerhart) Miley; his sister, Annebelle “Ann” (Miley) Spaziano; his brother; Robert Miley; and his sister, Sally Wehrer.

A celebration of Randall’s life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad PO Box 232 Branchville, NJ 07826 or

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville, NJ 07826

Randall’s legacy of hard work, generosity, and love for his family and community will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.