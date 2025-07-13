Raymond Babcock

Raymond Louis Babcock passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Va. He was 53.

Born in Newton to Donald Predmore and Dorothy Louise Slater, Raymond had lived in Sussex County for most of his life until moving to Virginia a year ago.

He loved bowling and was working at Bowlero in Virginia.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his aunt Helen Mackerley in 1990, his uncle Paul Toth in 2011 and his brother-in-law John Wittig in 2017.

Raymond is survived by his sons, Raymond “RJ” Dean, Brandon Meister and Jamie Reddington, all of North Carolina; his daughters, Samantha Meister, Susan Meister and Kaitlyn Salmieri, all of North Carolina, and Hailey Babcock Lambert of Sussex; his brother, Kenneth E. Slater Jr. of West Virginia; his sisters, Helen Wittig of Princeton, Sandra Slater of Vestal, N.Y., Hope Howey and her husband Carl Jr. “Buck” of Sussex, and Jennifer Barretto of Vernon; his aunts, Sandra Webb and her husband Bill of Franklin and Brenda Toth of Sussex; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Raymond’s memory to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com