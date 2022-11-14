Richard E. Hartman, age 89, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. Born in Englewood, Richard served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW Post 8612 of Milford, Pennsylvania and the American Legion Post 139 in Milford, Pennsylvania. He lived in the High Crest Lake section of West Milford for 44 years before moving to Sussex County. He was a plastics engineer and retired from Johnson & Johnson in Piscataway. Richard was a fan of Formula 1 open-wheel racing, was an active member of the Old Mine Road Home Association, and attended Christian Faith Fellowship Church. He enjoyed traveling the country and watching his grandkids play sports. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Thelma “Terry” (Hoehn) Hartman, his brother, Frederick Hartman, and his daughter, Jamie A. Willard. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Kathleen; his daughter, Jan Huey and her husband Brian of Colorado; his sons, Ron Emma and his wife Andrea of Bridgewater, Brian Emma and his wife Theresa of Frankford and Michael Emma and his wife Sara of Rockaway; and his grandchildren, Brittany, Aubrey, Andrew “AJ,” Cali, Samantha, Olivia, Tyler, Lilly, and Kaitlin. A funeral procession will leave the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Graveside funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Beemerville Cemetery, Route 519 in Wantage. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Richard’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com