Richard Smith

Richard Edgar Smith, formerly of Sussex, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at UPMC Williamsport in Pennsylvania. He was 91.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1933, in Sussex to Harold and Muriel (Ayers) Smith and spent much of his time as a child at his grandparents’ farm (Ayers Farm) on land that is now part of High Point State Park.

Dick met the love of his life, Mildred (Shauger) Smith, when she worked as a waitress at Bob’s Diner. The two were married at the Sussex Wesleyan Methodist Church on Dec. 31, 1957.

Dick enlisted in the U.S. Air Force directly out of high school and served overseas during the Korean War. He had intended to re-enlist and make a career in the military, but an injury sustained at home prevented him from pursuing this. He nonetheless served in the Reserves for many years.

He worked for New Jersey Zinc Co. in Ogdensburg as a shop foreman for years and took an early retirement when the mine closed. He then worked in maintenance for the Sussex County Municipal Utility Authority until his retirement.

Dick was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed telling stories (especially about his time in the military), all things pertaining to airplanes, military history, music (especially Mantovani and Big Band music), attending church, reading and watching television.

He also enjoyed dining at the Elias Cole Restaurant and eating ice cream, especially banana splits.

He was most happy simply spending quality time with his family.

Dick went to live with his son and his family in Muncy, Pa., in 2016.

He is survived by his beloved children, Connie Smith and her husband Larry of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Stephen R. Smith and his wife Michelle of Muncy, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Kaylie, Caleb and Collin Smith.

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of nearly 67 years, Mildred M. Smith, and his daughter, Melissa Rachel Smith.

He will be deeply missed, but his memory will be cherished forever.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 17 at Pleasant View Wesleyan Church in Muncy, Pa., where he was a member and his son, Stephen, serves as the senior pastor. There will also be a graveside service at the Clove Cemetery in Wantage at 11 a.m. Monday, July 28. Family and friends are invited to attend to pay their respects to Dick.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be sent to Pleasant View Wesleyan Church, 994 E. Penn St., Muncy, PA 17756 in Dick’s memory.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com