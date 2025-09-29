Richard Thompson

Richard P. Thompson of Vernon passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Complete Care at Barn Hill Center in Newton. He was 80.

Born in Jersey City to Leo Thompson and Edna (Scocco) Thompson, Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He attended some college and went on to a successful career as an operations manager in the manufacturing industry with Selco Manufacturing in Fairfield.

In 1975, Richard and his beloved wife, the late Lillian R. Thompson, settled in the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon, where they raised their family and made their home for 50 years.

Richard was a proud member of Forks of the Delaware and was especially passionate about historic firearms.

Predeceased by his parents; his wife, Lillian; and his son Scott Patrick Thompson, Richard is survived by his loving son, Richard P. Thompson II and his wife Brandy of Vernon; three cherished grandchildren, Allison and Hannah Thompson and Katrina Weller and her husband Dalton; his sister, Carolyn Protin; along with nieces and extended family.

A visitation for Richard will be held Sunday, Oct. 5 from noon to 3 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS). A graveside service will take place on Monday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave. Newton, NJ 07860.

