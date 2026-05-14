Robert Caputo, age 77 of Hancock, N.H., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2026. He was a loving and gentle soul who loved his family more than anything. He is most remembered for his soft heart, strong wit and generous spirit with everyone he knew. His quiet kindness and the way he treated others are a true testament to his character and the amazing person he was. Robert was born April 17, 1949, in Paterson, N.J., to Pasquale and Catherine Caputo. He grew up with his sister, Trisha, who he adored. They remained very close with a special bond throughout their lives. Robert was an uncle to Tricia’s sons, Benny and Ryan, who he loved dearly, as if they were his own. Robert was an uncle to Kayla, Benny Jr., Megan, Valerie and Janelle. He was also close with his brother-in-law, Bill. They shared a patriotic comradery. In his extended family, Robert had many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins that he had fond memories of. After graduating from Passaic County Vocational High School, Robert enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly and bravely served our country from 1968 through 1970 in the 101st Airborne Division and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He received several Medals of Honor, most notably, The Bronze Star, for his heroism and merit during the war. Robert was honorably discharged for his service. After his military service, Robert attended RETS Electronic School and gained many skills that led him through a successful career in electronics. He also learned many technological skills; including AutoCAD computer drafting. He was a hard worker with attention to detail at companies including Schering-Plough, Lorch Electronics, Scientific Design and Intel. Some hobbies Robert enjoyed were woodworking, swimming, fishing, photography, music, movies and cooking. His favorite music came from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Electric Light Orchestra, Elton John, The Bee Gees, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and Three Dog Night. Robert had some stellar dance moves and his sense of humor made him the life of any party. He was both a foodie and an amazing cook and could often be found by the stove making his delicious chicken rancese or a Sunday gravy. He was an avid dog lover, having many throughout his lifetime. Mia, his corgi, was his most special canine companion. Robert’s first job was at Towncraft as a salesman of china and cookware, which led him to meeting his beloved wife, Constance (1954-2009). They met in 1973 and shared 35 years of marriage. Their song was, “Just You and Me” by Chicago and they raised their only child, daughter, Stephanie, together with love. Bob and Connie were an inspiration of a relationship built upon mutual respect, affection and unwavering support. In 1975, Robert became a father. He always wanted a daughter and named her his favorite name, Stephanie. To say that Bob and Connie were loving, nurturing parents is an understatement. They gave everything and were there for every moment. One Christmas, Stephanie asked for a Cabbage Patch Kid, when they were greatly sought after. Robert stood in line for three hours to make her wish come true and get her a doll she still treasures to this day. Friday nights at the Caputo home in Hopatcong, N.J. were cozy and warm. Snacks like “peanut butter and jelly with it mixed” and Ritz crackers were a favorite while watching movies together. Robert taught Stephanie how to ride her first bike and how to parallel park her first car. Mostly, he taught her about unconditional love. Pride showed in his eyes on graduation days and walking her down the aisle. Robert warmly welcomed his son-in-law, Joe, into his family. They formed a strong relationship over the years. Their friendship grew on commonalities including reverence of the military and interest in technology. Becoming a grandfather, “Garandpa”, as his grandgirls would say, was the highlight of his life. Brooke Constance and Skye Lorraine were truly his pride and joy. Every time someone asked about them and each time they walked in the room, his eyes lit up. It was evident that he was happiest when they were near. They often shared laughter to the point of tears. He wore his “Grandpa” t-shirt with honor and couldn’t get enough hugs from them. The girls are grateful for the precious moments and memories and an unbreakable bond they were fortunate enough to have experienced. Thank you for the love and laughter and for being you Dad. Our lives are better for being loved by you. We’ll always hold you close in our hearts and minds. We’ll always be with you and you’ll never walk alone. Fly free and peacefully, until we see you again. All of our love to you. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.