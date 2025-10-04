Robert Denman

Robert A. Denman of Montague unexpectedly passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, to be with the Lord. He was 47.

Born on Aug. 19, 1978, in Port Jervis, N.Y., at the former St. Francis Hospital, Bob graduated with honors in the Class of 1996 from Valley Central High School in Montgomery, N.Y.

He graduated from SUNY New Paltz in December 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society.

Starting in his early teens, Bob worked at the family campground, Pleasant Acres Campground, for about 20 years until he left to become a kitchen designer at Lowes.

He worked there for a short time before starting a new career at Tractor Supply, where he was managing until his passing.

From an early age, Bob loved spending his time with family or on the back of a horse. He also enjoyed hunting and woodworking in his homemade carpentry shop.

Bob is survived by his father and stepmother, Daniel and Denise Denman; his mother, Nancy Ketch; his sister, Chrissy Denman; his brothers, Michael and his wife Nadine Wilson, Joshua and his wife Sabrina Denman, and Daniel Denman; his nieces and nephew, Sydney, LeeAnne, Faith and Noah; his aunts and uncles, Joan Denman, Ken and Kathy Denman, Richard and Madeline Denman, Beth Denman, Gail Ketch and Joanne Ketch; and numerous cousins.

Bob will be remembered mostly for his amazingly strong faith and unwavering love for God, family and friends. His wisdom, integrity and willingness to help were gifts given to everyone who knew him. The void of his presence will forever be deeply felt by all.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home with interment at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert A. Denman’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com