Robert Mackerley Sr.

Robert E. Mackerley Sr., also known as Jake and Bob, of Milford, Pa., passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Kindred Hospital at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover. He was 78.

Born in Franklin to Kenneth and Phoebe (Little) Mackerley, Robert grew up in Sparta and Ogdensburg. He recently moved to Pennsylvania.

He had been employed as a mold setter at Mack Wayne Industries and retired from STI in Sparta.

Robert enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping, and always could been seen smoking his cigars.

His greatest love was his family, and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen L. (Babcock) Mackerley; his son, Louis Mackerley; his infant sister, Lorraine; his sister, Barbara Lee; his grandchildren, Brianna Mackerley and Heaven Davenport; several in-laws; and his beloved canine companion, Suzie.

Robert is survived by his wife, Colleen (Sliker); his son, Robert E. Mackerley Jr. and his wife Carrie of Stillwater; his daughters, Diane “Punky Dory” DeGroat and her husband John of Wantage, Darlene Webb and her husband Jimmy of West Virginia, Dawn Mackerley and her husband John of Highland Lakes, and Dorothy Davenport and her husband Matthew of Franklin; his brother, Kenneth Mackerley and his wife Shirley of Lakeland, Fla.; his sister, Roxanne Kent and her husband Russel of Pennsylvania; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several beloved in-laws; and his canine companions, Reimi, Rosie and Ruger.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com