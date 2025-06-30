Robert McCormack Jr.

Robert E. McCormack Jr. of Glenwood passed away Saturday, June 28, 2025. He was 75.

Born in the Bronx to Robert E. McCormack Sr. and Lillian (Zamparelli) McCormack, Bob grew up in Edgewater, N.J., and attended Leonia High School. He was still close with many friends from those days.

Bob then graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor of arts degree in history.

He later moved to Wallington with his wife, Mary, There, they owned and operated Castagnola’s Ale House.

In 1987, they settled in the Glenwood section of Vernon, where he happily spent the rest of his life. After moving to Sussex County, Bob opened an embroidery business in Vernon named KM Specialties, which he had for many years.

He had a passion for music and enjoyed writing personal songs and playing keyboard/singing with different artists and bands throughout the years.

Above all, his family was the most important part of his life. Bob was a loving husband and devoted father.

He was a wonderful friend to many people and cherished all of his friends. He especially enjoyed having them over for his backyard parties, where he created and served homemade pizza from his brick pizza oven.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Mary (Makowski) McCormack; his daughter, Kristen Marie McCormack, and her husband. John Scully; and his sister, Linda Shuff, and her husband, William, of New Milford.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 1 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will be held at 6:30 p.m. after the viewing. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

