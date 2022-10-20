Robert W. Eddings

Ronald W. Eddings, the man with a golden heart has passed away on October 16, at the age of 85. Along the way he gave a piece of his heart to everyone he met. Our Dad had the privilege of passing at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He served in the US Navy from 1955-1959 serving on the Intrepid. Shortly after his discharge he met his wife Eileen , of which he would share 61 years of marriage with and raised four children in their home in Paterson, NJ. In 1976, Dad then moved his family to a safer, more beautiful place, Vernon, NJ.

Ronald worked at Nabisco in Fair Lawn up until his retirement. He was able to enjoy 7 grandchildren. Dad had many friends in his life and was a very grateful man. We are so lucky to have shared so much of our lives with him.

Predeceased by his parents, William and Esther (Farley) Eddings, Dad is survived by his wife, Eileen, daughters; Dawn VanderWall and her husband John, Kim Kelly and Pat Kelly, Tammy Mohr, and his son Craig and his wife Maureen, all of Vernon NJ. Cherished Grandfather of Sean VanderWall, Tyler and Dustin Kelly, Amiee, Jesse and Allie Eddings, and Maggie Mohr. Devoted brother of Frankie and Roger Eddings, Carol Pastor, Jenny Fox and Linda Eddings.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon NJ on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, N.J., at 12 p.m. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.