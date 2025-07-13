It is with great sadness that her family shares that Roseanna Chase (née D’Agati) passed away after a brief illness in Florida on Friday, July 4, 2025. She was 70.

Roseanna passed away peacefully with her family by her side, surrounded by their love and support.

She was born in Paterson to Frank and Antoinette D’Agati on May 25, 1955. She grew up in West Paterson.

Roseanna attended Passaic Valley High School, where she met the love of her life, Ronald. They married on Dec. 1, 1974.

After her marriage to Ronald, she settled in Vernon, where she raised her three children. She was devoted to her children and could often be found on the sidelines cheering for her favorite players or at the Farm and Horse Show helping them get ready to show their animals.

She spent 30 years in Vernon before moving to Florida 13 years ago.

Roseanna was a highly respected real estate broker associate for more than 25 years. She was known for her commitment to clients and profound knowledge of the local market. She loved helping families find their dream homes.

Roseanna loved traveling with Ron and their dog Bentley. She also enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank.

Roseanna’s laugh was infectious. She was at the center of any party and loved having opportunities to dance, joke, or chat with her friends and family. She treasured these moments of bringing everyone together. Roseanna could talk to anyone, and she always tried to make everyone feel included.

She is the beloved mother to her three children, Melanie Hart and her husband Christopher, Wendy Chase and her fiancée Anthony Veno, and Ronald Chase Jr. and his wife Stacey. She was graced with four grandchildren and was the cherished Nana to Madalyn, Caitlin, Ronnie and Lia.

From going to the movies to wrestling matches, shopping sprees to playing board games, Roseanna relished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Roseanna loved her family, and they were the center of her life.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com