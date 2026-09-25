Roy R. Souther, 72, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y.

Born in Miami, Fla., Roy was the son of Mary B. and Roy G. Souther.

He graduated from Miramar High School in 1972 and, in 1982, made Vernon Township his home with his beloved wife, Mary.

Roy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Coast Guard as a machine technician, with his time in the Air Force holding a particularly special place in his heart. After his military service, Roy worked in law enforcement in both Florida and New Jersey.

He later built a career with General Electric, where he worked before retiring. He then enjoyed staying busy and continued working as a bus driver in Vernon for Decker Transportation.

More than his career and accomplishments, Roy will be remembered for the person he was. He loved making people laugh and always found a way to bring humor into the room.

Roy loved motorcycles, especially his Harley-Davidson, and was a proud member of the Blue Knights International Motorcycle Club. He also treasured time spent fishing with his grandchildren and being surrounded by his family.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, Mary B. (nee Neville) and Roy G. Souther, and his brothers Marvin, Rod, Thomas, and James Souther.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary A. Souther; his daughters, Krystalyn Souther and Kaitlyn Marando and her husband, Francesco; and his grandchildren, Kiara Mangome, Kyrie Sem, Gia Marando, and Domenico Marando. He will also be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, fellow veterans, and members of the Blue Knights.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, 10 a.m. at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ 07871. Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help carry out Roy’s final wishes.