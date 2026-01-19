Ruth Rovetto, 93, passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, following a brief illness.

Ruth was born in Kearny, New Jersey, to the late Michele and Carmela Scafuri. She married her beloved husband, Vincent Rovetto, on June 6, 1953. Together, they moved to North Arlington, where they spent 60 wonderful years building their life and raising their family.

Ten years ago, Ruth relocated to Vernon Township, where she found great joy in nature and wildlife. She especially loved feeding the birds and squirrels and delighted in making peanut butter sandwiches for the squirrels — always thoughtfully cutting the crusts off. Ruth was an independent woman who deeply adored her family and cherished every moment spent with them.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Vincent Rovetto; her daughter, Lois Colucci; and her 10 siblings.

Ruth is survived by her children: Stephen Rovetto and his wife, Kathleen; Jonathan Rovetto and his wife, Ives; and her daughter, Barbara Partridge and her husband, Christopher. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Allyson, Stephen, John, Amy, Paul, Melanie, and Jessica, as well as six great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ (for GPS use: 1 Vanderhoof Court). A service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at 9 a.m. at Arlington Cemetery, 748 Schuyler Avenue, Kearny, NJ 07032.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.