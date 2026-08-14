Stanley “Lee” E. Davenport, Jr. 87 years, of Glenwood, N.J., formerly of Newfoundland, N.J. passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

He was born on June 15, 1939 in Franklin Hospital in Franklin, N.J., to the late Marion (nee Freeland) Davenport and the late Stanley E. Davenport, Sr.

Lee proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1960; and in the reserves from 1960 to 1963.

He married Marie Pisapia in 1964 and resided in Glenwood, N.J., where they remained until his passing.

Lee was a truck driver and worked for various trucking companies over the years including H&S Trucking and Paul Bicsak Trucking.

He was predeceased by his parents Marion and Stanley E. Davenport, Sr; his brother William Bennett “Ben” Davenport; his mother-in-law Gladys (nee Card) Pisapia; his father-in-law Ralph Pisapia; his sisters-in-law Alice Davenport and Helen “Dolly” (nee Pisapia) Fiorilla; and his brother-in-law Robert “Bob / Bobby” Fiorilla.

He is survived by his beloved wife Marie Davenport; his loving daughter Danielle “Dani” Tompkins; his cherished grandchildren Kiran Tompkins and Kaitlyn “Kai” Tompkins; his dear brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Jennifer Pisapia; and his adored nieces and nephews Alexandra Pisapia and Faith Pisapia and Bryan Davenport and Joshua Pisapia.

Lee will best be remembered for how he loved spending time with his family and friends, telling them jokes & stories for hours. He loved car racing, both dirt track racing and NASCAR. He also loved baseball (both a Mets & Yankees fan) and football (NY Giants). He loved all animals, especially horses and dogs and was a favorite of his grand-pups, Ronin, Odin, and Malyshka.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Stanley’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 www.stjude.org and / or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children; www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.