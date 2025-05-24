Steven Basile

Steven John Basile, a longtime resident of Vernon, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 71.

The son of John and Claire Dominianni Basile, Steven was born on March 22, 1954, in Queens.

He was a loving husband, a proud father of five sons, a grandfather of three and a loyal friend to many.

He was a dedicated worker who took pride in providing for his family and meeting life’s responsibilities head-on.

Steven had a sharp wit, a magnetic personality and a sense of humor that brought levity to any room. His charisma left a lasting impression on those who knew him, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Though he is no longer with us, his memory will live on in the stories we share, the laughter he inspired and the lives he touched. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten - he will always be with us in spirit.

Steven is survived by his five sons, Anthony Presky and his wife Nichole Felker, Jeanpaul Presky, Dario Basile and fiancé Danielle Febus, Christian Basile and his wife Courtney Basile, and Giovanni Basile; and his grandchildren, Gabriella Presky, Ellie Beth Basile and Daisy Jane Basile.

Steven was predeceased by his wife, Maureen Presky-Basile.

A memorial service was Thursday, May 22 at Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake.