Susan Ruth, age 65, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Sussex to the late Herbert and Jessie (Smith) Runnalls, Susan grew up in Hamburg and lived in Hampton Township before moving to Sussex. She was a graduate of Sussex County Vocational and Technical School. Susan loved to cook, play games with people and had a deep love for dogs. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her soul mate and loving husband, Donald Ruth in 2012 and her brother, Ralph Runnalls in 2017. Susan is survived by her brother, Roger Runnalls and his wife, Georgine, of Wantage. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.