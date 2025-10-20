Susan M. Walsh, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Paterson to the late John and Mary (Callahan) Felber, Susan was raised in West Milford and lived in Hawthorne and Warwick, New York before moving to Sussex County. She had been employed as a dental assistant for Cornerstone Dental in Middletown, New York. She loved to cook and took pride in planting flowers. Susan loved spending time with her family more than anything. She is survived by her two sons, Ryan DeValue of Forked River and Josh DeValue and his wife Jen of Vernon; her daughter, Christen Heintz and her husband Chuck of Vernon; her sister, Mary Felber of Ocean Port; and her grandchildren, Charles, Joey, Ava, Rylee and Grace.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.