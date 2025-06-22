Tammy Ahearn

Tammy L. Ahearn of Vernon passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, June 21, 2025. She was 60.

Born in Paterson to Thomas and Eileen (Loschiavo) Mahull, Tammy lived in Pompton Lakes before moving to Vernon 38 years ago.

Tammy attended Pompton Lakes High School, then became a cosmetologist and worked at Sam’s Beauty Place, where she enjoyed making her clients look and feel beautiful.

Tammy also worked for the Food Barn in Sussex.

After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and going to bingo and tricky trays.

Tammy was predeceased by her parents as well as her sister, JaneDiNardo.

She was the loving and devoted wife for 38 years of David Ahearn; beloved mother of her children, Ryan Ahearn and his wife Rose, Ashley Ahearn, and Marissa Ahearn and her boyfriend Matthew Panaro; and cherished Mimi to Johnathan and Caleb Ahearn.

Tammy was greatly looking forward to the birth of her first granddaughter in November.

She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Harley.

A visitation for Tammy will be held on Wednesday, June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS, use 1 Vanderhoof Court). A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tammy’s memory may be made to stjude.org

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com