Theodore “Ted” A. Cosh, 63, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sussex, Ted has lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all his life. He was born to a farming family and farming was in his blood and all he wanted to do for his entire life. He owned and operated Old Beemer Farm in Wantage with his family. After retiring from dairy farming, he then started Beemer Butcher, which he operated until recently. Ted enjoyed hunting and won a few awards and ribbons for participating in the MudBog of the Fair.

Ted was predeceased by his father, Ernest T. Cosh. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Amy Simpson; his two sons, Ernest T. Cosh and his significant other Julie Stormes, of Branchville, and Edward S. Cosh and his wife Randi, of Wantage; his daughter, Elizabeth R. Murphy and her husband Scott, of Shohola, Penn.; his mother, Marilyn (Hills) Cosh, of Wantage; his brothers, Benjamin Cosh and his wife Caroline, of Branchville, and Chester Cosh and his wife Robin, of Wantage; his sister, Jean Ann Eckert, of Wantage; and his six grandchildren, Aiden Cosh-Donahue, Adeline Murphy, Zoey Cosh, Liam Cosh, Sadie Cosh, and Izzy Cosh.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice or The Sussex County 4-H foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. at the Old Beemer Farmstead on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.