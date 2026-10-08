Thomas J. Piquette, age 66, of Vernon, N.J., passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by the love of his family on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson.

Born to the late Richard James Piquette and Dorothy Piquette, Tom grew up in Port Jefferson, New York, where he spent his early years before moving to Sussex County in 1995, making the area his home for the remainder of his life. Tom was a devoted father and grandfather who took great pride in the family he built. He shared many years of marriage with his late wife, Maureen Piquette. Although Maureen passed before him in 2008, the family they shared remained an important part of Tom’s life. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Piquette.

Tom was a dedicated and talented master craftsman who spent more than 30 years working as a carpenter with Tom Madsen LLC. He took tremendous pride in his work and had a natural ability to build, repair, and figure out just about anything. Tom was an independent and determined man who did not easily give up. If something needed to be done, he would find a way to do it. His hardworking nature and talent for his craft were a true reflection of who he was.

Of all the things Tom took pride in, his grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. He treasured Sawyer and Sage, who lovingly called him Pappy. He loved watching them grow and enjoyed the special bond they shared. To Sawyer and Sage, he was simply their Pappy, and the memories they made together will always be cherished. Tom also had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Moe, Kona, and Willow, as well as his granddogs, Maddie and Penny. They brought him constant companionship and happiness and were very much a part of his life.

A loyal New York Jets fan, Tom enjoyed watching football and looked forward to Sundays spent cheering on his team. Whether he was working on a project, spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Jets, or simply enjoying the company of his dogs, Tom was happiest doing the things he loved.

In the later years of his life, Tom was blessed to have his loving girlfriend, Bonnie Thompson, by his side. Her love and companionship were an important part of his life.

Tom is survived by his sons, Kyle Piquette and his wife Casey and Matthew Heyman; his grandchildren, Sawyer and Sage; sisters, Carol Beck and Patricia Green and her husband Bill; his girlfriend, Bonnie Thompson; and his late wife’s family, who was very special to him, the Henderson family.

Tom will be remembered for his determination, independence, talent, and hardworking spirit, but most of all for the love he had for his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with a service immediately following at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Port Jefferson, N.Y., will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com