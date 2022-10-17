Thomas Joseph Harte, 62 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ.

Born to Thomas and Audrey Harte in Kearney, NJ, he had lived in West Orange, N.J., before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ 5 years ago.

Thomas worked as a pipefitter for Union Local 475 in Warren, NJ for many years.

He took great joy in fishing, music, and his family. The untold want by life and land ne’er granted, Now voyager sail thou forth to seek and find. --Walt Whitman

Thomas is predeceased by a sister, Sharon McCormack and is the beloved husband for 36 years of RuthAnn Harte (nee Spitz) of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Jaclyn Harte of New York City, NY. Dear brother of Missy Jennings of BrickTwp., NJ, Audrey Milko of Kearney, NJ, Joseph and Daniel Harte of Kearney, NJ.

Cherished uncle of Michael McCormack and Sharon Jennings. Greatly missed by his faithful English Sheepdog, Bo-Ghee.

Private cremation services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Celebration of Thomas’s Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts to The Nature Conservancy of New Jersey, www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/new-jersey/ would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com/