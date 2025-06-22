Thomas Mullaney

Thomas G. Mullaney of Highland Lakes passed away on June 10, 2025, because of an unexpected illness at Morristown Medical Center. He was 65.

Born to Thomas and Jane (Lonsky) Mullaney on Nov. 2, 1959, Thomas had been a member of the Highland Lakes community for the past 23 years.

He worked as a project manager for Site Management for more than a decade.

He was a passionate member of the bands Dramarama and Ampage as well as a contributor to a plethora of various music projects.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Mullaney (Civil); daughter, Tara J. Mullaney; his dear siblings, Jeff Mullaney, Mary D’Amelio and Jane Mullaney; and his nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

He will forever be remembered for his humor, lively spirit and inner strength.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family atfergusonfuneralhomesnj.com