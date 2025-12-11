Thomas W. Fletcher, age 79, passed away on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Jersey, New Jersey to the late Irving and Cecelia (Gutowski), Mr. Fletcher grew up in Roselle and lived in Wantage before moving to Moscow, Penn., in 2004. Before his retirement, he had been employed as a mechanic for United Parcel Service (UPS) in Parsippany. He loved to spend time tinkering in his garage and was known to be able to fix anything presented to him. Mr. Fletcher had a deep and abiding love for the outdoors, a place where he felt most at peace. Whether casting a line at daybreak, tying flies with careful hands, or heading into the woods to hunt, he found joy in every part of nature’s rhythm. He treasured days spent fishing, hunting, and perfecting his craft at the target range. The moments he spent at High Point State Park and Stokes State Forest are moments that connected him to the world around him and to the people he loved. His passion for the outdoors will live on in the memories he created and in the stories shared by all who knew him. Mr. Fletcher traveled to many destinations with his late wife, Adele; including Myrtle Beach, Aruba, Florida, Arizona, cruising on the Columbia River Cruise and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with their family and friends on a cruise to Bermuda. Mr. Fletcher was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Adele, on Feb. 1, 2025, and his sister, Barbara Brooks, in 2021. He is survived by his son, Kenneth Fletcher, and his wife, Debbie, of Bushkill Falls, Penn.; his daughter, Gayle Lembryk and her husband John of Vernon; and his two grandchildren, Alexander and Samantha Fletcher. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Thomas W. Fletcher’s memory to the 403 Reasons to Run Foundation, 2 Lee Hill Road, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.