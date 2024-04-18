Timothy Struble

Timothy Ryan Struble of Vernon passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, surrounded by his family. He was 22.

Born in Newton to Deborah (Schmidt) and the late Daniel Struble, Timothy was a lifelong resident of Vernon.

He attended Vernon Township schools and loved music, art, animals, being read to and his family.

Tim was a real-life superhero, tirelessly fighting challenging medical issues throughout his life. He was a fighter and warrior to the very end.

Timothy never spoke a word but taught patience, compassion and unconditional love just by his presence. He tendered the hearts of those around him. He was peace and love in the perfect package.

His final heroic act was the gift of life. Timothy donated his organs so that others may live on through his selflessness.

Predeceased by his grandparents and his father, Daniel Struble, Timothy is survived by his loving mother, Deborah (Schmidt) Struble; brother, Justin Daniel Struble and his wife, Alyssa Rae Struble; twin brother, Tyler Jonathan Struble; and sisters, Danielle Renee Struble (Dominic Incorvaia) and Nicole Victoria Struble; his niece, Kinsley Rae Struble; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements for Timothy are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

A Celebration of Life for Timothy will be announced at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dwelling Place at St. Clare’s Dover, 400 W. Blackwell St., Dover, NJ 07801 Attn: Sarah Ur, for the purchase of Echo Dots for the residents’ rooms, in honor of Timothy’s love of music.

Online condolences may be offered at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com