Trude Schlotfeldt

Trude (Weber) Schlotfeldt passed away on July 15, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 96.

Born to John and Regina Weber on June 30, 1927, she is survived by her children, Joan Marri, Carl Schlotfeldt and his wife Chris, Steven Schlotfeldt and his wife Debbie, and Lori Struck and her husband Jeff. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Hecke and family. Trude so loved her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild

Trude was raised in a cold-water flat in Hoboken during the Great Depression and World War II. From a young age, she loved life, being “with people” and having a good laugh.

She met her husband, Carl, on the dance floor at a German music hall on 86th Street in Manhattan.

Once married and while driving home from a day at Greenwood Lake, they took a detour through a brand-new development called Highland Lakes. With a $25 deposit, they purchased their bungalow that day and it became their family summer escape.

Trude and Carl lived in Jersey City when their first child, Joan, a Christmas baby, was born during the record blizzard of December 1947. In 1950 with three children (Steven was four months old), Trude and Carl embarked on a four-month family trip to Germany. A red-and-white VW mini bus that carried them throughout Europe became Trude’s “ride” for the next dozen or so years.

Trude eventually moved to Highland Lakes to be close to her youngest child, Lori and family and later to Toms River to be close to her son Steven and family.

At age 89, she moved in with Lori and her husband Jeff. Trude will be forever referred to by many as “Nana McDonalds” from her years in the 1990s as the hostess at McDonald’s in Franklin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 30 at 11 a.m. with a funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS).

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Trude’s angels at the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or compliment someone every day.

