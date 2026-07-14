Valerie S. Kays, 67, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, July 12, 2026. Born to H. Harvey and Dorothy M. Kays, she had been a lifelong resident of Hamburg, N.J. Valerie was a graduate of Sussex County Vo-Tech High School and previously employed by Ames Rubber Corp, WebCoat, Hamburg Borough as a crossing guard, and a cafeteria aide in the Hamburg Elementary School. She enjoyed search-a-word puzzles, TV game shows, and spending time with family.

Valerie was predeceased by her parents, her sister Bonnie (2019) & her sister-in-law Janice (2002). She is survived by her dear sisters Pamela Crum (Bob) and Denise Finnerty (Jim), brother Dale, and brother-in-law Jerry Reina. Beloved Aunt to Bob Jr, Shane Sr, Christina & Vanessa, Great Aunt to Billy, Brandon, Shane Jr. & Liam.

Valerie was loved by the staff of Complete Care, Milford Manor, who enjoyed her smile. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the dedicated & compassionate staff for their excellent care Valerie received.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation is private & under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, NJ 07461. Inurnment at North Hardyston Cemetery is at the convenience of her family.