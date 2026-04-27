Vincent Paul Zarlenga, age 68, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at his residence. Born in Oak Park, Ill., to the late Charles and Carol (Fiorda) Zarlenga, Vincent was raised in Chicago and graduated from Taft High School in 1975. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving his country for six years. Vincent received his Associates Degree in Fitness and Nutrition in 1987 from UCNJ Union College of Union County, N.J., and received his Master personal trainer certifications in Fitness and Nutrition from Cooper Institute in 2004.

Vincent served as the Postmaster for the Dunellen Post Office from 1988 to 1991 and then started his career as a Master Certified Personal Trainer, owning and operating Elite Fitness since 1991. He was a man whose passion for fitness, discipline, and helping others defined his life. As a master certified personal trainer and lifelong student of the human body, he built an extraordinary career rooted in both knowledge and achievement. From 1984 to 1995, he stood undefeated in competitive bodybuilding in New Jersey, earning a reputation for excellence, consistency, and unmatched dedication to his craft. His many titles included Mr. Garden State (1984), Mr. Jersey Shore (1987), Mr. New Jersey (1988, overall champion), Mr. USA (1989), Mr. East Coast USA (1994), and Mr. Muscle Beach (1995). On the national and international stage, he placed 4th in Mr. Universe (1988) and 6th in Mr. America (1988), solidifying his status among the sport’s elite.

Beyond competition, his true calling was guiding others. After winning the Mr. New Jersey title, he began training clients in 1988—a path he would follow for decades. With expert-level understanding of muscle function and performance across a wide range of sports, he worked with individuals of all ages and abilities. He took great pride in helping people not only reach but exceed their personal fitness goals, always emphasizing proper technique, discipline, and confidence. His passion extended to writing, where he contributed fitness articles to the Newark Star-Ledger’s weekly columns, sharing his knowledge and inspiring a broader community to pursue healthier lives. He will be remembered not only for his remarkable accomplishments, but for his generosity, mentorship, and the lasting impact he made on everyone he trained and encouraged.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Janet. Vincent is survived by his son, Vincent Daniel Zarlenga of Hackettstown; his daughters, April Zarlenga of New Jersey and Crystal Astorga of Winter Park, Florida; his grandchildren, Kaylani and Kayden Astorga; and his sister, Nancy and her children, Brian and his wife Jodi and Nicole of Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment and military honors will immediately follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 am at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.