Vista Lindner

Vista A. (Stoy) Lindner of Martinsburg, Pa., formerly of Vernon, passed away Saturday, June 7, 2025. She was 86.

She was born April 17, 1939, in Colver, Pa., the daughter of Theodore and Susan (Novak) Stoy.

Vista graduated from Ebensburg Cambria High School in Pennsylvania in 1957.

She married Paul Lindner in 1964.

Vista worked at the Pentagon. She retired as a library technician at the Sussex County Library in 2005.

She enjoyed yoga, traveling the world and church activities.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years; a daughter, Marlene Lindner in California; two sons: Paul Lindner and wife Juddy in Mexico and Douglas Lindner in Utah; three grandchildren; two brothers, Ted and Joe Stoy; and nieces and nephews.

At Vista’s request, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials or donations to St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church: 614 County Road 517, Vernon, NJ 07462.