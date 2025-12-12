Walter C. Guest, Sr., of Montague, New Jersey, passed away surrounded by the love of his family. Born on Sept. 1, 1956, in Sussex to the late Julia (Kent) and Douglas Guest, Sr., Walter grew up with strong roots in his community and a deep devotion to the people he loved.

Walter began a longtime career as a mechanic, working for many years at Sussex County Battery. Known for his willingness to help anyone in need, he was valued not only for his skill, but for his kindness, reliability, and generous spirit.

Walter was a devoted family man whose greatest joy was spending time with those he loved. He was predeceased by his wife, Diane, in 2012; his daughter, Stephanie Pearson, in 2017; and his brother, Jerald Guest. He is survived by his two sons, Walter C. Guest, Jr. and Christopher M. Guest and his wife, Nicole; his twelve cherished grandchildren; his brothers Douglas, Leonard, Roger, and James Guest; his sisters Lisa Ferretti and Michelle Emanuel; his companion, Donna Mack; and many loving nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Walter enjoyed the simple pleasures of life — NASCAR Sundays, fishing trips, and listening to Garth Brooks and classic country music. Above all, he loved his family deeply and unconditionally.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, from 6-8 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, N.J. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage Township.

Walter will be remembered for his big heart, steady presence, and unwavering love for his family. His memory will live on in all who were blessed to know him