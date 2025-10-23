Walter E. Slavin, age 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. Born and raised in Teaneck to the late Patrick and Anna (Grace) Slavin, Walter had lived in Newfoundland before moving to Montague 27 years ago. He had served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 157 in Branchville. Walter had been a baker and was a member of the UFCW Local 1262 in Clifton. He was a member of St. Thomas R.C. Church in Sandyston. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Irene “Lorraine” Slavin; and his sister, Roslyn LeFevers. Walter is survived by his son, James Slavin and his wife Donna of Ormond Beach, Florida; his daughters, Laurie Furman and her husband Scott of Wantage, Diane Price and her husband Eric of Marriottsville, Maryland, and Gail Collins of Lady Lake, Florida; his sister, Louise Cannon of Huntsville, Texas; eleven grandchildren, Jessica, Gregory, Kelly, Thomas, Daniel, Katie, Missy, Kristine, Kevin, Brooke, and Brandon; and twelve great grandchildren, Amelia, Bennett, Noah, Evie, Clare, Ben, John, Ellie, Logan, Lilly, Mason, and Brandon. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com