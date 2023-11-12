Warren Windt

Warren David Windt of Ogdensburg peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at his residence. He was 73.

Born in Morristown to the late Warren E. and Betty (Cope) Windt, Warren grew up in Flanders and moved to Ogdensburg in 1989.

He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Warren was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Wallkill Valley Chapter No. 1002 and also volunteered at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

He was an avid astronomer and enjoyed spoiling his two dogs, Tucker and Charlie.

He had been employed as an electrician for New Jersey Transit and retired at age 60.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jane A. (Tirone); his son, Gregory Windt and his fiance Megan of Jersey City; his daughter, Jessica Garrett and her husband Bryan of Stroudsburg, Pa.; his three grandchildren, Alexander, Evan and Addison; his brothers, Daniel Windt and his wife Susan of North Carolina, David Windt and his wife Debbie of Bangor, Pa., Jeffrey Windt and his wife Kathy of Minnesota, and Mark Windt and his wife Linda of South Carolina; his sister, Betty Forward of Mansfield; his mother-in-law, Josephine Tirone of Sparta; and his brothers and sister-in-laws, Theresa Swentzel of Sparta, Laura Sapio of Madison, James Tirone and his wife Patty of Blairstown, Anne Marie McMickle and her husband David of Wantage, and Michael Tirone and his wife Debbie of Budd Lake.

Military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Warren’s memory to the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

