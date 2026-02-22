William C. VanHouten Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and respected member of the community, passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness.

Born on Feb. 27, 1936, William graduated from Sussex High School and proudly served in the National Guard. He was the devoted owner and operator of VanHouten and Son for 70 years, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, hard work, and integrity.

William is survived by his loving wife, Patricia F. VanHouten; his daughter Gale Gross and her husband Norman; his granddaughter Kathryn Patricia Lukasek and her husband Alex, along with their daughters Abigale and Lydia; his son William C. VanHouten Jr and his wife Cate.; and his son Brandon Cline VanHouten. He cherished his family and took great pride in their accomplishments and happiness.

An upstanding and active member of his community, William was a valued member of the Elks Club, Big Spring Game Farm in Wantage, China Road Gun Club in Deposit, N.Y., and Virgin Acres Gun Club. He also served as president of The All Day Bill Club at the North Jetty Fish Camp. His passion for life, family, and community left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

William will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, his strong sense of duty, and his love for his family and community. Among all his achievements and memberships, his most cherished title was “Patriarch of the VanHouten Family.”

Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com