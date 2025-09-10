William Morris Jr. passed away on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at his home in Franklin. He was 76.

Born in Sussex to William Morris Sr. and Florence (Crowell) Morris, Bill lived in Sussex County all his life.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer 2nd class and was awarded two Navy achievement medals for his work on jet engines.

Bill had been employed at the Ford Assembly Plant in Mahwah before he went to work as a mechanic at Mountain Creek in Vernon.

He retired in 2016 from North Church Gravel as a truck driver.

Bill enjoyed model airplanes and was a former member of the Top of New Jersey Model Airplane Club.

Besides his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers Harold, Edward, Ronald and John.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Diane (nee Cilurso) Morris; his sons, William Morris III and his wife Amber of North Carolina and Patrick Michael Morris and his wife Tammie Mannion of Ogdensburg; six grandsons; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; his brother, Louis Morris of Middletown, N.Y.; and his sister, JoAnn Morris of Montgomery, N.Y.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at PinkelFuneralHome.com