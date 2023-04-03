William Sparnon Sr.

William Charles Sparnon Sr. passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He was 91.

He was born to Richard and Rosie Sparnon in Franklin, where he was raised before moving to the Lake Tamarack section of Stockholm in 1964.

William served with the United States Navy during the Korean War, then worked as a draftsman for John Zanatokis and Associates in Wayne for many years before retiring in 1995. He then worked as a van aide for the D.W. Clark Bus Co. in Stockholm.

He played for the Franklin Miners football team in 1956 and 1957 and played in the Hardyston Men's Softball League until the age of 55.

William is best known as an avid New York Yankees fan.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lois Sparnon (2018), a sister, Linda McIlveen; and two brothers, Raymond and Richard Sparnon.

He is survived by his children, William C. Sparnon Jr. of Stockholm, James Sparnon and his wife Vicki of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Jennifer S. Sparnon of Pompton Plains; and his grandchildren, Kyle and Zachary.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Tuesday, April 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp.

Information and condolences can be found atwww.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com