Yolanda Jacobus

It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Yolanda Chiriaco Ross Jacobus, who peacefully passed at home under hospice care surrounding by family on Feb. 21, 2025. She was 86.

A beloved aunt, great-aunt, stepmother and grandmother, Yolanda was loving, caring and smart and had a beautiful smile.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, world traveling, casinos and watching her Dallas Cowboys football.

Yolanda was born and raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1956.

She was proud to work as a writer for Picatinny Arsenal in Dover.

She married Donald Ross and they made their life in Wantage.

After being widowed, she found love again and married Wayne Jacobus and they eventually settled in Bethel, Del. They had a wonderful 27 years together until his passing in 2022.

Yolanda, also lovingly known as Aunt Wo, lived out her life in Orange, Conn., near her great-niece Monique, at Charter Senior Living. She made great friends and enjoyed the many activities they had to offer, especially bingo, casino trips, movie nights and happy hour with live music.

Yolanda was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Clifford Ross; her second husband, Wayne Louis Jacobus; her parents, Amerigo and Mary (Nicolette) Chiriaco; her sister Lucy (Chiriaco) Milazzo; and her brothers, Amerigo, Salvatore and Francis Chiriaco.

She is survived by her sister Marietta (Chiriaco) Vanleuven; a special niece Lisa Marion, nephew James Marion and their children, Monique Marion, Travis Marion and Troy Marion; six great-great- nieces and nephews; her stepdaughter and stepson Teri and Richard Peter, their children and spouses Erika and Matthew Adames and Austin and Barbra Peter; along with five great-grandchildren.

Yolanda will be forever loved and missed and her memories will live on through her family and friends.

Visitation for friends and family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 28 at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m., then a cremation burial at the North Hardyston Cemetery.

