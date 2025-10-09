Zachary Matthews

Zachary B. Matthews of Vernon passed away at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, after injuries sustained in a automobile accident. He was 19.

Born in Westwood, Zachary graduated from Vernon Township High School in 2024.

He was working at Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, N.Y.

Zachary was a bright light in the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know him. He had a heart full of kindness, a smile that could light up any room and a spirit that brought people together.

Whether through his laughter, his generosity or simply the way he listened, he touched more lives in his 19 years than many do in a lifetime.

He had a creative mind and was interested in pursuing graphic design. He loved to snowboard, skateboard and make movies. He also enjoyed photography.

He was a fabulous musician and was in two bands, Can I Say? and WHITMORE.

He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and volunteered full time with Bible education work. He will always be in Jehovah’s memory.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, who considered Zachary “grandma’s little prince,” and his maternal grandfather, Anthony Cuozzo.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald B. Matthews Jr. and Rosemarie A. (Cuozzo) Matthews of Vernon; his brother, Ryan Matthews at home; his paternal grandfather, Ronald B. Matthews Sr.; his maternal “nana,” Carol Carver; his aunts, Laura VanVorst and Tracey Matthews; and many close friends.

Zachary had a good soul and touched many people. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him and his absence leaves an ache in the hearts of those who knew him.

A celebration of life service will be Thursday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at Cedar Lakes Estate, 1 Team USA Way, Port Jervis, where all will gather to remember, celebrate and honor Zachary’s life.

Though his time was far too short, Zachary’s legacy of love, kindness and connection will continue to live on in all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Zachary’s memory to www.paypal.com/pool/9iUn5KvpaI?sr=anco

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com