A picture perfect home

This classic style colonial situated on a half-acre level lot features four bedrooms and three baths.

It possesses everything the savvy homebuyer would desire. Just a few of the delightful aspects are large formal living and dining rooms, an impressive eat-in kitchen, and a main bedroom with a full bath and walk-in closet.

With natural gas and a whole house automatic generator, you’ll appreciate the peace of mind it brings.

This home is in a great location and provides easy access to Route 23 and shopping will extend your peace of mind.

With hiking, skiing, biking and golf almost in your backyard, you’ll enjoy everything Vernon Township has to offer.