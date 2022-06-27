A quiet escape in Highland Lakes

Enjoy one-level living and a great commuter location in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon. Come and make yourself at home! This charming home has everything you need and more to call it a great life! Come and be part of something amazing when you make your home in this tight-knit community!

Here you get a great space to live, with all of the bells and whistles so you can feel like you’re treating your family to a year-round vacation. A large living room-dining room combo allows you to move easily through this home and entertain with ease. It features a large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space, and even a breakfast bar so you can whip up a hearty meal for your loved ones. Also among the offerings here are three bedrooms with hardwood floors, a full bath, utility room with storage space plus a laundry area and a full attic for additional storage. You get all this plus a newly paved driveway with lots of parking and a quiet setting on a level lot of just under a third of an acre with an inviting porch that will welcome your friends and family in with grace.

Come and enjoy all this community has to offer! Another bonus is the new septic set to be installed prior to closing. This home is not to be missed. Your dues afford you entry into the Highland Lakes community where you can swim and make it a summer to remember. If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kristi Anderson by calling 973-814-7344 for an appointment. Welcome home!