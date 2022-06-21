Woodland oasis to last a lifetime

Ready, set home! Privacy galore awaits you on this almost five-thousand-square-foot custom home! A stunning oasis of privacy set on almost 13 acres of land! This stunner of a home comes with all of the bells and whistles, from a Great Room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace to a stunner of a master bedroom complete with full bath, jetted tub and stall shower, plus a gorgeous living room with woodstove, formal dining room, and kitchen with island. Everything you have been looking for in a home is easily found here with hardwood floors running throughout the main level.

There’s a great space for entertaining with a finished lower-level in-law suite and a two-car attached garage providing ample storage space. The property has been farm assessed with Woodland Management for additional tax savings. This home was also built with 2-by-6 construction, 14-inch ceiling beams and thickly insulated floors so you know it was built to last with you in mind. This is a must-see home that must be seen to be appreciated in all its glory.

Come and see the finer side of Sussex County living, with easy access to Wawayanda State Park, hiking, golf, spas, skiing, a water park and so much more! Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home!