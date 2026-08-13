A Sussex Borough beauty

An immaculate and well cared for three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home with a perfect location awaits its new owner. All three bedrooms plus two full baths are on the first floor while the ground level houses a half bath, laundry and utility rooms and a spacious and stunning family room complete with a gas fireplace.

Storage availability is spot-on with a two car garage, generous closets and a floored attic.

The home is equipped with natural gas and public water and sewers that will keep the new home owner free from costly maintenance of wells, furnace and septic.

Welcome home to your new home at 10 Lakeview Ter.