A unique home in High Ridge Estates

Inspired by classic architectural traditions reflecting a coastal palette, this gorgeous, spacious four bedroom, three-bath home blends perfectly with the bucolic Vernon landscape. Visually, you can enjoy mountain and ski views, amazing sunrises from the covered porch and spectacular sunsets from the two-tiered oasis deck with pool. The pool sports a brand new liner, filter and pump.

The four bedrooms are spacious and the primary suite has a bonus room attached plus new hardwood flooring.

A grand sweeping staircase is impressive with a back staircase leading to the kitchen complete with granite countertops and a new dishwasher.

Outdoors, in addition to the inviting pool are a Koi pond with cascading waterfall and a Martha Stewart inspired 30x30 fenced vegetable garden.

Additional living space includes a fully finished basement and a home office with pocket French doors.

A freshly painted interior makes life a joy.

Move-in ready and highly exceptional is this lovely Vernon home.