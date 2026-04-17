A unique mountain paradise

Breathtaking views from almost every window in this stunning two-bedroom, three-bath post-and-beam home. With soaring ceilings and walls of windows, this home is set on 2.17 tranquil acres.

The living room displays high ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. The updated kitchen boasts a breakfast bar and opens seamlessly to the dining room. The large mudroom can be transformed into a home office with electric radiant floor heating. The luxurious primary suite offers an updated bath, a quaint sitting room and a walk-in closet. The wraparound deck shelters a relaxing hot tub.

This mountaintop masterpiece combines spectacular scenery, modern living, comfort and privacy.