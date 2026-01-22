Affordable ranch in Highland Lakes

Blending rustic character with modern updates, this charming Highland Lakes ranch home offers three bedrooms and a full bath as well as finished natural wood floors throughout.

The kitchen and bath have both been beautifully renovated while a new mudroom offers loads of storage and leads to a functional laundry/ utility area.

Major home upgrades are impressive. They include a whole house generator, a Fujitsu split system (heat and AC), new R30 insulation, updated electric and plumbing and a reverse osmosis water system.

Enjoy all the outdoor conveniences with a shed, patio, fenced-in yard, landscaped front yard, paved driveway and walkway and one car garage.

This turnkey home is truly special and will provide peaceful, affordable living.