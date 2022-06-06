An outdoor adventurer’s dream home in Vernon

Something for everyone awaits at beautiful Great Gorge Village! If you’ve been on the hunt for a new place to call home, this one is just listed and priced to sell. Here’s the perfect place to make an escape, whether your interests lie in skiing, golf or just a love of the outdoors, this is the perfect spot to indulge in all your favorite pastimes.

An immaculate light and bright two-bedroom, one bath unit with newer carpet, laminate, full-size washer/dryer, skylights, roof and paint. Everything has already been done with you in mind. Neutral colors so you can rest easy with no last-minute headaches and just make yourself at home. Central air conditioning, newer furnace and hot water heater plus all appliances are included.

This stunner of a home features stunning mountain views, a wraparound deck and backs to the mountains and wooded area. Get ready to be wowed with a great location just minutes from skiing, golf, restaurants, wineries, hiking, biking, lakes, High Point State Park, fishing, antiquing and a water park. Here you can truly enjoy the best of country living with easy access to farm-to-table stands, Historic Warwick, Lake Mohawk, horseback riding and shopping!

This property was previously occupied by a tenant but is now vacant and ready to show as of June 1. Your $305 monthly dues covers maintenance of common areas, snow removal and trash removal. If you’re ready to meet your next home, contact Christine Marrotta at 973-902-9186 for an appointment.