Stunning lake home just about gone

Market conditions are still hot and Four Timothy Lane is already getting offers after being on the market less than a month.

It may be too late for this three-bedroom two-full bath home located in the Lake Conway section of Vernon but there’s no time like the present to finally snatch up the home of your dreams.

This charmer is nestled away on a picturesque cul de sac with year round lake views. Come and take note of this updated and spacious ranch home. Enjoy an expansive family room with wood burning stove and airy first floor master suite complete with its own bath and stall shower. You will have ample room for storage and more with a full finished walkout basement. A formal dining room is the perfect place for the more elegant family affairs plus a two car attached garage ensures plenty of parking.

There’s room to roam on nearly a half acre of land. Entertainers will delight in the thirty food deck with fenced in yard just steps away from the lake, beach, boating and year-round activities. This home is your jumping off point to a multitude of adventures with a great location just minutes from golf, skiing, a waterpark, wineries, shopping, restaurants, farm to table stands, historic Warwick, hiking, biking, fishing and so much more.

Lake privileges are included with access to a club house and other amenities. If you’re ready to make a change and treat your family to a year-round vacation, contact Christine Marotta for an appointment by calling 973-902-9186.