Available rental on Nov. 1

Located on a peaceful corner in Wantage, this large updated bi-level features three bedrooms and two baths.

With a lovely kitchen and living room and family room/dining room on the first level, you’ll also enjoy the large rec. room on the lower level. It comes equipped with a bar, wood stove for cozy evenings, extra storage closets and access to a two- car tandem garage.

This home rental is near shopping, restaurants, recreation and seasonal activities. The lease is for one year and an extended term is negotiable.

This home offers quiet, peaceful living as well as active opportunities.