Cannabis Clubhouse aims to serve ‘all walks of life’

Cannabis Clubhouse in Sussex was the first recreational cannabis dispensary to open in Sussex County on Jan. 8, 2024.

“We offer a wide variety to accommodate all walks of life,” said owner Danielle Zill-Barry. “We also proactively work together with the brands we carry, including training and classes, as well as educate ourselves on the products we sell.

“I may be biased but I feel like we have the best variety of offerings and great prices.”

Zill-Barry of Wantage went to Sussex County Community College and Felician University.

She has three children and serves on the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education.

She received her license for the business in late December 2023.

“Recreational cannabis can be purchased with proof of age (21). We buy strictly from New Jersey state licensed operators where the products are rigorously tested and monitored,” she said.

“I had no trouble opening. It did take a while for the CRC (Cannabis Regulatory Commission) to approve me, but after that, it has been smooth. My investigator is fantastic and helpful. I am happy to be here.”

Recreational cannabis may be used by a variety of people. It serves different needs depending on the user.

“The medical benefits of cannabis mainly cater to older customers that have specific needs, including pain relief, insomnia and suppressed appetite only to name a few,” said Zill-Barry.

“Other customers use cannabis in a social setting as a safer alternative to alcohol. Some customers use it to enjoy the finer things in life.”

Products sold at the dispensary include topicals, vaporizers and gummies.

Zill-Barry said Cannabis Clubhouse has been doing well.

“Business seems to be good and consistent; with new and exciting brands coming online all the time, it keeps things fresh. There are a lot of events and relationships that have been very positive as well.

“We have ‘pop ups’ where the vendors come out and educate the public about their products and offer discounts.”

The business donates to local fundraisers and Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit organization that provides free food and household items to those in need.

“If you have an event that helps locals and the community, we would like to hear about it,” she said.

Zill-Barry hopes to see the store succeed. “We love serving and educating the community. At this time, I am just focusing on growing this store. It’s getting more competitive as more stores open around us.”