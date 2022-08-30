Charming commuter escape, perfect for entertaining

Welcome home to a charming place with a great location. With three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, here you can stretch out and relax and easily fall in love with the fall in this wonderful space. With .84 acres of land, you have more than enough room to unwind and enjoy your life in this sprawling home set just minutes from Route 94 in Hardyston. Come and take note of this well-appointed home with a sprawling, finely manicured lawn set neatly out front that just welcomes you to come home and make this one yours.

The perfectly level backyard is perfect for playtime and backyard barbecues. Surrounded by trees, you have plenty of shade spaces in this sprawling yard. A two-car attached garage makes this a great choice for a commuter. There’s a fireplace in the living room to add extra warmth as the days turn colder plus large windows to allow for plenty of natural light. The dining room has sliders leading out to the backyard with plenty of space for a family meal and a great layout that makes it easy to entertain. This home features a nice, cheery kitchen with ample cabinet space and a nook off to the side for an intimate family meal.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kelly Mitchell for an appointment by calling 973-764-2400 and make this wonderful home yours!