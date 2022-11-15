x
Comfortable home awaits in Glenwood

Vernon /
| 15 Nov 2022 | 12:05
A comfortable home in the Lake Glenwood section of Vernon has everything you have been looking for in a home and more so you can live the lake life and treat your family to more than a home.

This is a whole new lifestyle with an entire community that is built around rest and relaxation. Come home to breathtaking views and enjoy all that Vernon has to offer.

On over a third of an acre of land set on a cul de sac, it’s easy to fall in love with this property complete with its water and mountain views. Beautiful Lake Glenwood affords you access to a beautiful beach, playground, skiing, golf, hiking and other amenities. The home has a newer dock so you can enjoy a relatively maintenance free time plus newer Anderson windows, stone fireplace with pellet stove, central air conditioning and above ground oil tank.

This year-round home has been lovingly cared for with you in mind. Don’t miss out! If you’re ready to make a change and see how great life can really be, contact Pam Willard for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home.

Call 973-729-7141 and see this one in person because at this price it won’t last!

Essential information:
Address: 65 Lakeshore Drive NW
Price: $339,900
Taxes: 4,965 (2021)
Agent: Pam Willard, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors, (973) 729-7141