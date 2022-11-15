Comfortable home awaits in Glenwood

A comfortable home in the Lake Glenwood section of Vernon has everything you have been looking for in a home and more so you can live the lake life and treat your family to more than a home.

This is a whole new lifestyle with an entire community that is built around rest and relaxation. Come home to breathtaking views and enjoy all that Vernon has to offer.

On over a third of an acre of land set on a cul de sac, it’s easy to fall in love with this property complete with its water and mountain views. Beautiful Lake Glenwood affords you access to a beautiful beach, playground, skiing, golf, hiking and other amenities. The home has a newer dock so you can enjoy a relatively maintenance free time plus newer Anderson windows, stone fireplace with pellet stove, central air conditioning and above ground oil tank.

This year-round home has been lovingly cared for with you in mind. Don’t miss out! If you’re ready to make a change and see how great life can really be, contact Pam Willard for an appointment and get ready to make yourself at home.

